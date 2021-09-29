Pipili Wrapped In Thick Security Blanket For Bye-Election Tomorrow

Cuttack: In view of Pipili Bye-Election tomorrow, the Odisha Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the constituency for smooth conduct of the by-poll.

According to a press note from the Odisha State Police Headquarters in Cuttack, 25 platoons of Police Force along with 3 Companies of CAPF, supervised by 35 senior officers in the rank of SP/Addl SP/ DSP/ Inspector, have been deployed in Pipili to maintain law & order.

In addition to this, 163 number of SIs/DSIs/Dy. Subedars/ASIs/HMs and 736 number of Havildars/Constables/ APRs/ HGs have been also deployed.

The total 348 polling booths have been divided into 4 zones supervised by 3 Addl. SP and assisted by 4 Dy. SP. As many as 30 officers in the rank of SI/ASI along with 30 section of force have been deployed at 10 numbers of Naka / Check Posts and 6 SI/ASI with 15 section of force deployed as SF/ QRT under Pipili, Delanga, Balanga and Satyabadi PS areas. Total 32 number of Mobile Parties have been deployed under the mentioned PS areas.

A total 6 numbers of Flying Squad/ Static Surveillance teams have been formed for proper monitoring with a view to ensure free and fair Bye-Election, the press note further read.

Notably, the by-election to the Pipili assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year. Altogether 10 candidates are in the fray for the September 30 by-election for which the counting of votes will take place on October 3.