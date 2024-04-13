Amit Panghal To Spearhead Indian Challenge At Final World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024 In Bangkok

The Indian squad for the second Boxing World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok has been named. Amit Panghal, who is the Commonwealth Games champion, will lead the team.

The event will be held from May 25 to June 3, and it is the final boxing qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Shiva Thapa, a veteran boxer and a six-time Asian Championships medallist, has been dropped from the team.

The squad was chosen based on the assessment by BFI coaches Dmitry Dmitruk, CA Kuttappa and Dharmendra Yadav.

The team consists of seven men and two women. Nishant Dev, who won the bronze medal at the World Championships, has retained his position in the 71 kg weight category.