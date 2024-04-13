10 Places In Odisha Record 37°C Or Above, Paralakhemundi Hottest With 39.5°C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature went up to 37°C or above at 10 places in Odisha on Saturday, according to the evening weather analysis bulletin of the India Meteorological Department regional centre here.

Paralakhemundi recorded the day’s highest maximum day temperature of 39.5°C followed by Baripada at 39°C, Chandbali at 38.6°C, Bhubaneswar at 38.4°C and Nayagarh at 38°C.

The other places which recorded 37°C and above are Talcher 37°C, Cuttack 37°C, Balasore 37.2°C, Koraput 37.6°C, and Bhadrak 37.8°C.

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum day temperature likely by 5-6°C during the next 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.