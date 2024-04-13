Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Radhika clinches silver medal; Shivanee Pawar settles for bronze

India has bagged two medals on the third day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 23-year-old wrestler Radhika won a silver medal in the women’s 68kg category, while Shivanee Pawar secured a bronze medal in the women’s 50kg weight class.

Radhika defeated Albina Kairgeldinova of Kazakhstan and Gulnura Tashtanbekova of Kyrgyzstan to reach the final but lost to reigning world champion Nonoka Ozaki of Japan. Shivanee Pawar beat Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal of Mongolia in the bronze medal match.

Unfortunately, Pushpa Yadav and Priya lost their respective bronze medal matches in the 59kg and 76kg weight categories.

India’s total medal tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 stands at five, with Udit winning silver and Abhimanyu and Vicky clinching bronze medals in the men’s freestyle divisions on Thursday.