Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ To Hit Theaters On Dec 17

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ is all set to hit the theaters on December 17. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

The makers of Pushpa took to social media to announce the release date. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, “This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj. #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th. #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17 #ThaggedheLe (sic).”

Talking about the film, Pushpa is based on real-life incidents and will follow the story of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seashachalam hills of the Rayalseema region in Andhra Pradesh.