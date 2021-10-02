Air Marshal DK Patnaik Appointed New Eastern Air Commander In Shillong

Bhubaneswar: Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik was on Saturday appointed as the new Eastern Air Commander in Shillong. He is presently serving as the Senior Air Staff Officer in Central Air Command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, the Air Officer was commissioned in Indian Air Force on June 8, 1984, as s fighter pilot.

Patnaik has flown many live bombing missions during the Kargil operations, for which he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 1999.

As a Sqn Ldr, Patnaik undertook a live strike mission on the biggest enemy camp in Batalik Sector on Jun 16, 1999.

The Officer has held various important staff appointments at Air Headquarters, Operational Commandsas well as at Headquarters Strategic Forces Command.