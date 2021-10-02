Top Picks To Watch This Weekend

New Delhi: The weekend is here to grant us ‘some’ respite from the monotony that has become our work-life balance. Not every weekend has to be the same when it comes to deciding ‘what to do’. We know seeking some sort of escape via entertainment is how many of us roll, but that also means that we spend a lot of our precious yet limited weekend trying to decide what to watch while we clean and eat and relax.

Don’t worry! We are here to take care of that for you this weekend. Here are the top three movie picks to give a try.

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix)

<> </>

No One Gets Out Alive follows the plight of a young girl (Cristina Rodlo) confronted by an inescapable nightmare – i.e. aggressive landlords and creepy butterflies – during her stay at an American boarding house.

This one is based on the award-winning novel by Adam Nevill, so it should provide some competent storytelling alongside genuine scares. As it’s on Netflix, it might also prove a welcome complement to Midnight Mass, the streamer’s latest creepy series.

To stay on top of all the latest scarers, we’ve detailed a list of the biggest new horror movies heading to theaters and streamers in the coming months. Now available to stream on Netflix

Maid (Netflix)

<> </>

Margaret Qualley, known for her roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Nice Guys, stars in this 10-episode adaptation of the best-selling memoir by Stephanie Land about a single mother who escapes an abusive relationship by becoming a maid.

The story is based on Land’s own experience as a young woman, so there’s some real narrative weight to this one, which was made fit for the screen by Orange Is the New Black writer Smith Metzler and producer Margot Robbie.

Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell, also stars, alongside Tracy Vilar and Nick Robinson. Now available to stream on Netflix

The Guilty (Netflix)

<> </>

A same-name adaptation of the award-winning Danish drama, The Guilty stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 call center operator who faces a race against time to save a kidnapped woman on the other side of the line.

Netflix reportedly paid $30 million to acquire this one, which comes from director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective). The Danish original is already a great thriller, so throwing a talent like Gyllenhaal into the mix makes this version of The Guilty an easy recommendation.

It’s also playing in select theaters if you fancy venturing out into the wild. Now available to stream on Netflix.