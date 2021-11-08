Bhubaneswar: With the winter chill setting in, 8 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius.

Daringbadi was the coldest at 10 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani (11.5), Koraput (12), Keonjhar (13.5), Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna (14.2) and Titlagarh and Sonepur at 14.8 degree Celsius.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 19.6 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius respectively. The temperature at these two places were 17 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday.