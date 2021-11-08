Odisha Logs 4 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Interstitial Lung Disease.

2. A 84 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Post Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

3. A 55 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Carcinoma Rectum.

4. A 50 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Obesity.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.