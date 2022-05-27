7 Soldiers Killed As Vehicle Carrying 26 Falls Into River In Ladakh

New Delhi: As many as seven Indian Army soldiers were killed and several others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants.”

All 26 soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur. Seven soldiers succumbed to injuries later. The vehicle fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command,” the Indian Army said.