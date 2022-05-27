No Personal Life Comments On Social Media: Orissa HC Orders Anubhav, Varsha

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Friday ordered controversial Ollywood celebrity couple–Anubhav Mihanty and Varsha Priyadarshini to not make any comments regarding their personal life on social media.

Earlier, Varsha had filed a petition with Orissa High Court seeking orders to stop ‘fake and hate campaigns’ against her on social media. She has made her husband Anubhav, Odisha government and the I&B Ministry parties in her petition.

Hearing a petition filed by Varsha, the High Court directed both the actors to refrain from issuing statements against each other on any platform. The next hearing of the case will be held on July 4.

Marital discord between Ollywood celebrity–Varsha Priyadarshini and Anubhav Mohanty on Wednesday took a different turn after the former lodged a complaint with the Cuttack cyber police against her husband.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty attempted to malign her image on social media.

According to reports, the Police are said to have registered a case under IPC 509 and IT Act in connection with the matter.

In response to her FIR, the actor-turned-politician, in a social media post, accused the actress of owning the fan pages and posting whatever she wishes. And, also accused her of praising herself, and abusing, insulting and harassing whoever she wants to.