Police Raid Spurious Soft Drinks Unit In Cuttack

Cuttack: An illegal bottling plant dealing in fake soft drinks was raided in Cuttack’s Jagatpur area on late Thursday night.

The unit was busted in the Jagatpur area following a joint raid by a team of officials of the health wing of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Jagatpur Police.

Logos/labels of several reputed companies, packaging material, plastic bottles, machinery, and raw material have been seized from the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that several units engaged in the manufacturing of adulterated food items were busted in different parts of Cuttack city in the recent past.