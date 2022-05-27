Cuttack
Twin cityCuttack

Police Raid Spurious Soft Drinks Unit In Cuttack

By Pragativadi News Service
40

Cuttack: An illegal bottling plant dealing in fake soft drinks was raided in Cuttack’s Jagatpur area on late Thursday night.

The unit was busted in the Jagatpur area following a joint raid by a team of officials of the health wing of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Jagatpur Police.

Logos/labels of several reputed companies, packaging material, plastic bottles, machinery, and raw material have been seized from the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that several units engaged in the manufacturing of adulterated food items were busted in different parts of Cuttack city in the recent past.

Pragativadi News Service 4233 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking