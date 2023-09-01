2 Persons Including Infant Die, 4 Others Critical In Road Mishap

Athgarh: In a tragic instance, an Eight-month-old infant was among two killed in head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Athagarh.

Meanwhile, four others suffered critical injuries following a head-on collision.

As per reports, an auto carrying seven persons including the driver was heading on the Narasinghpur-Khuntuni State Highway 65 when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it near Bharat Gas in Panchagaon within Tigria police limits.

Locals rushed the victims to SCB Medical College and Hospital where two of them including the baby were declared dead. The others are undergoing treatment.