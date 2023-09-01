Heavy Rain In Odisha Dists Under Influence Of Cyclonic Circulation In Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha may receive heavy downpours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around September 3. The cyclonic circulation is likely to develop into a low-pressure area during the subsequent 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas. Below is the weather forecast for Odisha for the next few days:

September 2: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Jajpur, and Kendrapara on September 2, said the IMD while issuing a yellow warning in this regard.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Angul, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on the day.

In addition, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places over the districts of Odisha on September 2.

September 3: Heavy rainfall is very likely to lash Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Cuttack districts of Odisha on September 3. The IMD has issued a yellow warning in this regard.

Besides, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kalahandi on the day.

Similarly, most places across Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershower on September 3, predicted the IMD.

September 4: According to the prediction, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Sundargarh on September 4.