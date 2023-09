Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha sacked Digapahandi ZP Member Bipin Chandra Pradhan from the party.

By the order of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, the party expelled Bipin Chandra Pradhan, ZP Member of Digapahandi in Ganjam district from the BJD for his anti-party activities, informed BJD General Secretary Manas Ranjan Mangaraj today.