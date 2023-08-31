Youth Hacked To Death In Middle Of Road In Patnagarh; Accused Couple Absconding

Patnagarh: A youth was hacked to death allegedly by a couple at Tikapali village under Patnagarh of Bolangir district on Thursday evening.

According to reports, a couple, Uasu Podha and his wife Upasi Podha of Tikapali village, have been accused of brutally murdering, Jiten Dhubal, by attacking him with an iron rod and an axe in the middle of the road at 7 pm in Tikapali of Patnagarh Town.

On intimation, Patnagarh police arrived at the scene and took the victim to Patnagarh Hospital, where the doctor declared Jiten dead. Following this, the police seized the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

While the actual cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the accused couple has reportedly absconded after the incident.

Police said that the actual reason of the murder will come the fore only after the accused are apprehended.