CUO Hosts Two-Day National Seminar On NEP 2020: Challenges & Opportunities

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha recently held a two-day National Seminar focusing on “National Education Policy 2020: Challenges and Opportunities” at its Sunabeda Campus.

Organized by the Department of Education in collaboration with Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, the seminar spanned from 1 May to 2 May 2024. The seminar concluded with a valedictory programme today, 02 May 2024.

The second day of the seminar commenced with an enriching session aimed at facilitating dialogue and collaboration among the Heads of Departments (HoDs) across all academic departments of CUO.

Chaired by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, and graced by Sh. B. R. Shankaranand, National Organizing Secretary of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, the session provided a platform for HoDs to share insights and experiences on implementing NEP 2020 within their respective departments. Prof. Rohini Prasad, Former Vice-Chancellor of Sant Gahira Guru Sarguja University, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, also added valuable insights to the discussion.

Key points emphasized during the session included the importance of social responsiveness and organizational unity for national development, cultivating fearlessness in students, and promoting a student-centric education system as envisaged in NEP 2020. Cooperation over competition was advocated, along with the alignment of university policies with the mandates of NEP 2020. Flexibility in academic research and the prioritization of social relevance in job interviews were also highlighted.

The session underscored the significance of interdisciplinary approaches, mechanisms to increase Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), and the introduction of need-based certificate courses for experiential learning. Furthermore, it stressed the importance of promoting integration between academia and industry and the encouragement of value-based literature and translation studies.

In the subsequent session phase, an interactive discussion continued with faculty members. The resource person urged all attendees to read and interpret the NEP 2020 document thoroughly, emphasizing the need for constructive interpretation.

The revamping of assessment techniques and the pedagogy of subjects, according to NEP 2020, was advocated, alongside reconsidering the traditional role of teachers for educational reforms. Emphasis was placed on making classrooms vibrant and vocational to enhance the learning experience. Drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, attendees were encouraged to embody the true spirit of being a teacher, emphasizing creativity and lifelong learning.