Five Govt Functionaries Convicted In Corruption Cases

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Special Judge, Baripada on Thursday convicted five government functionaries including the ex-managing Director of Rasgovindpur LAMPCS, the ex-branch Manager of Gadadeulia Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS, ex-branch manager of Patalipur and ex-branch manager of Purunia Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS, Branch Manager of Baisingha Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS— all of Mayurbhanj dist in Corruption Case.

Sidheswar Barik, Ex-Managing Director (Retired), Baisingha LAMPCS, Benudhar Nath, Ex-Branch Manager (Retired) of Gadadeulia Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS, Harihar Das, Ex-Branch Manager (Retired) of Patalipur of Baisingha LAMPCS, Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Ex-Branch Manager (Retired) of Purunia Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS and Mukunda Prasad Das, Branch Manager of Baisingha Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS all of Mayurbhanj, were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada TR No.20/2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/420/468/471/471-A/120-B IPC, for showing undue official favour to the ineligible loanees by manipulating the records and inserting their names in the waive list under DW & DR (Debt Waiver / Debt Relief) Scheme for which Govt. sustained loss of money.

Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada today convicted the five government functionaries and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for each of the offence U/s 13(2) of PC Act, 1988/420/468/477-A IPC.

The Court further sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month more for each of the offences U/s 120-B/471 IPC.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Sidheswar Barik (Retired), Benudhar Nath(Retired), Harihar Das (Retired) & Ashok Kumar Mohapatra (Retired) and dismissal of Mukunda Prasad Das, Branch Manager of Baisingha Branch of Baisingha LAMPCS, Dist-Mayurbhanj following their conviction.

Radhakrushna Kanungo, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Balasore Division investigated the case and Santanu Kumar Das, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Baripada conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.