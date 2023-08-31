BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Park Jung Min In Talks To Star In New Zombie Drama

Seoul: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min may be starring in a new drama together!

On August 31, YTN reported that Park Jung Min and Jisoo will be starring in the new Coupang Play series “Influenza” (literal title).

In response to the report, a source from Park Jung Min’s agency SEM Company shared, “It is one of the projects that he is reviewing to star in.”

Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment similarly responded, “She has received an offer for ‘Influenza’ and is reviewing the offer.”

“Influenza” takes place in the backdrop of a high-rise air defense unit in Seoul, and the drama follows the story of soldier Jae Yoon and his girlfriend Young Joo—who was just notified of their breakup—as they run toward each other while struggling to face a crowd of zombies.

The drama will be a collaboration of scriptwriter Han Ji Won behind “Parasite,” director Yoon Sung Hyun of “Bleak Night” and “Time to Hunt,” and writer Ji Ho Jin.

Park Jung Min is reported to play the role of Jae Yoon who belatedly enlisted in the military at the age of 26 after trying to seek alternative service with a job in the defense industry. Due to his anxiety about the future, he obsesses over his girlfriend and ends up breaking up, and he eventually faces a world overcome by zombies. Although he was once weak and not confident, he gradually begins to play the role of a leader of a squad as they face off against the zombies.

Jisoo will reportedly be taking on the role of Young Joo who is new to the workforce and waiting for her boyfriend to return from the military. While struggling due to Jae Yoon not understanding her feelings, she receives notice of their break up. She sets out to meet her boyfriend but discovers that zombies have taken over, and she gradually becomes a stronger figure while fighting to survive.