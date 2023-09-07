Youth Critical In Attack By Uncle In Puri

Puri: A youth was seriously injured in attack by his uncles over personal rivalry at Nali Padia under Baliapanda police limits in Puri on Thursday.

The victim was first admitted to Puri District headquarters hospital and later shifted to Cuttack in critical condition. The injured person is Shiva Behera of Nali padia. He is a resident of Ganjam district

According to reports, Shiva’s uncle Shankar Behera also lived in Puri. Late on Wednesday night, uncle Shankar had a fight with Shiva. In haste, uncle stabbed Shiva’s stomach with a knife. Hearing Shiva’s scream, the family rushed to the spot. Shankar later fled the scene.

The family members admitted Shiva to hospital.

Shiva’s condition is stated to be critical. A complaint has been filed in Baliapanda police station by Shiva’s family. Police have detained Shankar for questioning and have started an investigation into the incident.