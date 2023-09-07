STF Destroys 1.2 kg of Heroin In City

Bhubaneswar: The Drug disposal committee of Special Task Force (STF) today destroyed around 1.2 kg of heroin in a designated incinerator in Khurda following all due procedures.

According to the STF, on the decision of the Drug Disposal Committee led by SP, STF, BBSR, Deputy Collector, O/o. ADM, Bhubaneswar, Dy Superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar, DSP, STF in the presence of Scientific Officers of State Forensic Science laboratory and Member of State Pollution Board disposed/destructed bulk quantity of contraband Brown Sugar i.e. 01 Kg 190 gram at a designated incinerator i.e. Sani Clean Pvt. Ltd. Tangiapada, Khordha following all due procedure.

The contraband was seized from the possession of an accused person in STF PS Case No. 02/2023.

The seized contraband Brown Sugar and Ganja were first authenticated/certificated by the concerned court and handed over to the Drug disposal committee for disposal/ destruction.

To date STF has destructed/disposed of 63 kg 945 gm brown sugar in 51 cases and 136 Qtls Ganja in 30 cases including today’s destruction.

Similarly, to date Odisha Police has disposed/ destructed more than 340 MTs of Ganja and 77 kgs of Brown Sugar.