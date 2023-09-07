Former PACS Secretary Of Panchamahala In Sonepur Gets 2-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance Special Judge in Bolangir today convicted the former secretary (Retd.) of Panchamahala PACS in Sonepur district in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 2 years of Rigorous imprisonment.

According to Odisha Vigilance, Jugal Kishore Mishra, Ex-Secretary (Retired), Panchamahala Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society, was charge-sheeted in Sambalpur Vigilance PS case No.5 dt.07.06.2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant to issue a token in his favour for selling paddy at Panchamahala PACS.

the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir convicted Mishra and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay a fine of Rs.3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 of the PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Jugal Kishore Mishra, Ex-Secretary (Retired) following his conviction.