Worker Crushed To Death In Machine While Collecting Paddy In Ganjam Village

Kullada: In a tragic incident, a worker died after getting crushed in a paddy collection machine in Jirabadi village under Jagannathprasad police station in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Bulu Patra of the same village. He is survived by his wife and two minor children.

On Tuesday, Patra was operating the machine to harvest the paddy when his leg got stuck inside the machine. As a result, he was pulled into the machine and was crushed to death.

On receiving the news about the horrific incident, the police reached the spot and seized the body.

Patra has been doing this work for more than 10 years. However, one bad step claimed his life in a few seconds.