Vigilance Unearths DA Worth Crores Amassed By Former Planning Member, Junior Clerk Of SDA

Bhubaneswar: In multiple operations by Odisha Vigilance today, assets worth crores were unearthed during house searches against an Ex-Planning Member and a Junior Clerk of Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA).

“Assets worth crores including one triple storeyed building worth Rs.1.34 crore, One flat, 7 plots, deposits over Rs.1.73 crore, cash Rs.3.93 lakhs, 172 gms gold jewellery, 1 four-wheeler, etc were unearthed in house search of Bandita Mohapatra, an ex-planning member of Sambalpur Development Authority, the Vigilance said.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Smt. Bandita Mohapatra, Ex-Planning Member, Sambalpur Development Authority, today at 6 places in Bhubaneswar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, and Sambalpur.

As per Vigilance, in an ongoing search at 6 locations, the following movable and immovable assets worth crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of Mohapatra and his family members:-

One triple-storeyed building with an area of 5400 Sqft. over Plot No.1559/6001 at Unit-19, Soubhagya Nagar, Bhubaneswar of cost Rs.1.34 Crore

One Flat No. P/6, Netaji Subash Enclave, Gadakana, Bhubaneswar.

7 plots including 3 in Bhubaneswar and 4 in and around Baripada town. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/flat/plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Deposits in Mutual Funds Rs.1,03,28,000

Bank & Insurance deposits Rs.70,66,787

Cash Rs.3,93,079

Gold jewellery weighing 171.51 gms was recovered from 3 lockers.

1 four-wheeler (Swift DZIRE) and 1 two-wheeler and household articles worth over Rs.16.59 Lakhs.

The accused Ex-Planning Member of SDA, Bandita Mohapatra, is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets while further searches are continuing and the unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase, the Vigilance added.

Similarly, on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were launched on the properties of Laxmi Narayan Samal, Ex-Tracer working as Junior Clerk (Disengaged from service), Sambalpur Development Authority, today at 3 places in Sambalpur district.

Assets worth crores including one triple-storeyed building with an area of 7000 sqft worth approx Rs.1.47 crore, deposits over Rs.22.65 lakhs, 5 plots, 2 four wheelers, etc were unearthed in house search of the accused Ex-Tracer of SDA.

In an ongoing search at 3 locations against Ex-Tracer Samal, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores have been unearthed so far, in the name of Sri Samal, Ex-Tracer and his family members:-

Newly constructed triple-storeyed building with area approx 7000 Sqft. at Burla, Sambalpur of cost approx Rs.1.47 Crore

5 plots in and around Burla town. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/ plots is being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Bank & Insurance deposits Rs.22,65,128/-.

Cash Rs.90,290/-.

2 four-wheelers (Honda City & Maruti Vitara Breeza) and 3 two-wheelers (Bullet, Hornet & Honda Activa) worth Rs.30.64 Lakhs.

Gold jewellery & household articles worth over Rs.6.35 Lakhs.

“Laxmi Narayan Samal, an Ex-Tracer working as a Junior Clerk, is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing, the Vigilance added.