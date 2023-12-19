Role of JEs is Indispensable in Development of Infrastructure: Odisha Finance Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha has opined that the role of Junior Engineers (JEs) is indispensable in the development of infrastructure as well as better living conditions.

Gracing the 78th Annual Conference of Odisha Diploma Engineers Service Association as the chief guest today, Arukha said that technology is the key to development and the engine of progress. In modern times, technology is widely needed and used in every field of life. The idea of harnessing natural resources to improve the standard of living of human beings and its practical and successful implementation at the grassroots level is possible only by Diploma Engineers. Like building a bridge over a river for the convenience of transportation, junior engineers build a bridge that connects science and technology with society. In this 21st century where we have reached today, has been possible only because of the intelligence, determination and sincerity of junior engineers. Along with the improvement in the living standard, a vast change in the daily routine of the people has come about because of them.

The Finance Minister said that from the blocks in the suburban and remote areas of the state to the capital city of Bhubaneswar, Diploma Engineers are making their presence known and providing their valuable services in the progress of Odisha. The functioning of 46 district-level committees and all 314 block-level committees of the union indicates the importance and strength of this union. While the membership of the association is more than 8500, the Diploma Engineers are working in the important departments of the State Government such as Water Resources, Rural Development, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Steel and Mining, Trade and Transport etc. They have meaningfully contributed towards the economic progress and overall development of Odisha.

The development of infrastructure is the measure of any country’s progress. Our government is implementing several programmes and schemes to build better transport facilities and infrastructure in rural areas. Be it Biju Setu Yojana, Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana, building concrete roads, highways construction of buildings, hospitals, supply of drinking water, electricity, developing rural infrastructure etc., the contribution of diploma engineers is seen in every field. Successful implementation of the most ambitious schemes of the government depends on the expertise of the junior engineers. They play a pivotal role in delivering the benefits of the scheme directly to the beneficiaries. This development cannot be successfully implemented without the skills, technical know-how, time-bound endeavours and responsibility of the junior engineers, Finance Minister expressed. The government will sympathetically consider their legitimate demands, Arukha opined.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena expressed that our commitment to society holds prime importance. Proper utilisation of education and skills has made the young junior engineers “modern-day Viswakarmas”.

Diploma engineers have not only gathered to celebrate the anniversary of their association but also to exchange their experience and intelligence in the field of engineering and technology.

President of Odisha Diploma Engineering Service Association Engr. Shrikant Mahapatra presided over the conference. The advisor of the union, Engr. Sachitra Mohan Raul delivered the welcome speech.

General Secretary Engr. Sridhar Barik read out the annual report. The former general secretary of the association, Engr. Narendra Kumar Naik opined that junior engineers must get promotion opportunities like degree engineers in the state. Vice President Engr. Sudharsan Behera gave the vote of thanks.