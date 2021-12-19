Woman Kills Daughter Over Family Dispute In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A woman allegedly killed her 17-year-old daughter over family dispute under Hemagiri police limits in Sundergarh district.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the woman and her daughter. The situation took an ugly turn after the woman crushed the girl’s face with a pestle. She was rescued and admitted to the Hemagiri Community Health Centre in a critical condition.

Soon after the incident, the woman attempted to end her life after the incident.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.