Andrey Rublev Wins Abu Dhabi Exhibition Event

Abu Dhabi: Andrey Rublev defeated Andy Murray to clinch the maiden World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament title here on Saturday.

The world number five Rublev outclassed former world number 1 Murray by 6-4, 7-6 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sport City.

Rublev broke Murray in game nine and held serve to win the first set 6-4. In the first game of the second set, Murray put a backhand into the net at 30-40 on his own serve, giving Rublev the perfect start to set two. The Russian ace went on the attack in his next service game, winning 40-15 take a 2-0 lead.

The Russian looked to be cruising to a victory when he broke Murray in the opening game of the second set, but the Scot fought back, pushing the world No. 5 to a tie break.

However, Rublev outlasted Murray to claim the tie break 7-2 and seal the match.