WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy Joins ‘Matsya O Pranee Sampad Mela’ in Bolangir

Bolangir: The Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Asit Tripathy visited the Bolangir district and joined the ‘Matsya O Pranee Sampad Mela-2023’ as a guest of honour.

The Mela has been organized by the district administration and the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Department at Kosala Kala Mandap. He visited various stalls in the Mela and interacted with successful farmers and young entrepreneurs of the district.

On this occasion, he said, farmers will get to know about the various schemes of the state government with new knowledge and techniques in the Mela. It will help to take advantage of the government’s new small-scale industry policy and increase self-income. Poultry farmers in the district are able to produce more eggs by using modern technology.

On the other hand, he supervised the construction work of the Jogisarda temple in Loisinga block and discussed it with the temple committee. 3 crore rupees were allocated from the Chief Minister’s special grant fund for the improvement of the temple. Later, he visited Harihar High School and supervised the construction of a multi-purpose hall. Tripathy has visited the Mukhyamantri Sabhaghara in Badibahal GP.

The chairman of the Council visited the Gaikhai Eco Tourism Project. It has been demanded for many days to develop as a tourist destination, so it has been turned into an attractive tourist destination with a grant of 73 lakh rupees. Motorboats, watch towers, JT water scooters, drinking water facilities, picnic areas etc. have been arranged.

During the visit program, the District Collector Chanchal Rana was present while the Chief Executive Officer of the Council Dr.Ajit Kumar Mishra and other officials were present.