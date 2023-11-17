Daruthenga Residents Collaborate With BMC For Comprehensive Development

Bhubaneswar: In a significant collaborative effort, the residents of Daruthenga Gram Panchayat engaged in a constructive discussion with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials today, chaired by Mayor Sulochana Das, alongside Jatni MLA Suresh Routray and BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Several key points were deliberated upon during the meeting, including the construction of village roads under both Kutcha and Pucca road schemes, with the intention to enhance accessibility and infrastructure. Plans were set in motion to inform the Collector of Khurda about the establishment of a Primary Health Centre.

BMC expressed its commitment to the holistic development of Pindi and the Playground, taking the responsibility to install two additional trommels to expedite biomining processes. Furthermore, BMC pledged to collect segregated waste from the village, emphasizing the importance of citizens providing dry and wet waste separately.

Addressing the funding and execution of construction projects, BMC clarified that all financial transactions and planning would be coordinated through the Block Development Officer (BDO) of the area. The approval process is slated for the 20th of the month, after which the planned activities will commence.

Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange reiterated BMC’s dedication to scientific solid waste management. He highlighted ongoing scientifically driven windrow projects in the Temporary Transfer Station (TTS) and Micro Composting Centre (MCC). A momentous announcement was made regarding the government’s approval of a 200-ton per day capacity biogas plant, with tenders already floated for four 50 TPD plants.

BMC Commissioner stressed the critical need for waste segregation, citing issues arising from non-segregated waste. BMC, he affirmed, is taking a stringent stance on segregation. Effective immediately, the corporation will only accept segregated waste, emphasizing the collective responsibility of citizens in homes, restaurants, apartments, and other establishments.

BMC aims for 100% waste processing, ensuring a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to solid waste management.