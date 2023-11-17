Consul General of Germany
CM Naveen Meets Consul General of Germany, Encourages to Explore Rich Heritage of Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday met Barbara Voss, Consul General of Germany in Kolkata, and encouraged her to explore the rich heritage of Odisha.

The Consul General called on the Odisha CM at Naveen Niwas today.

The Chief Minister and the Consul General had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on topics of mutual interest.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister encouraged Voss to explore the treasure trove of natural beauty, monuments and rich heritage of Odisha.

