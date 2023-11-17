CM Naveen Meets Consul General of Germany, Encourages to Explore Rich Heritage of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday met Barbara Voss, Consul General of Germany in Kolkata, and encouraged her to explore the rich heritage of Odisha.

The Consul General called on the Odisha CM at Naveen Niwas today.

Pleasure meeting Mrs Barbara Voss, Consul General of Germany in Kolkata (@Germany_Kolkata). Had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on topics of mutual interest. Encouraged her to explore the treasure-trove of natural beauty, monuments and rich heritage of #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/0ESfef9ech — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 17, 2023

The Chief Minister and the Consul General had a very cordial and fruitful discussion on topics of mutual interest.

