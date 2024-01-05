We got to see a very different Aamir Khan at his daughter Ira Khan’s wedding!

Aamir Khan’s house is blooming with various emotions of celebrations as his daughter Ira Khan got married to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. While the entire ambiance is fully drenched in the celebration mood, it’s the father Aamir Khan who is seen filled with a lot of emotions ensuring to greet everyone and performing all the duties that a father does.

The superstar of the nation Aamir Khan was submitted to his devotion and love for her daughter Ira Khan as she tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare on the 3rd jaunary. Standing right behind his daughter and son-in-law, Aamir Khan was seen welcoming the guests and greeting them with sheer humbleness. He indeed came forward to shake hands with the registrar.

As a father Aamir Khan is all invested to make a memorable wedding experience for his daughter serves as a reminder that, despite being a renowned superstar, the truest measure of success rests in the happiness of one’s children.