Out-Of-Control Truck Mows Down Father-Daughter Duo In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man and his 6-year-old daughter lost their lives after a speeding truck ran over them at Rugudi chhak in Keonjhar district on Friday.

As per reports, the truck driver lost his control over the wheels of the vehicle due to its high speed and ran over the bike borne father and daughter on the road. As a result, both of them died on the spot.

The dead bodies have been seized for post-mortem. After the mishap, the angry crowd blocked the road for a long time. After the intervention of the police, the situation brought under control.