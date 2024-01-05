Mishaps On Jharigam-Chandahandi Ghat Road Claimed Over 14 Lives In 4 Yrs

Jharigam: Over the last four years, the dangerous Jharigam-Chandhandi Ghat Road near Jharigam in Nabarangpur district has caused over 14 deaths and left many seriously injured.

This road stretch is an important route for people travelling from Chandahandi to Chhattisgarh and Kalahandi district. However, frequent accidents and the lack of proper signage on the curvy ghat road make it even more dangerous, particularly for drivers who are unfamiliar with the turns.

Despite the visits of senior officials, a permanent solution to the problem has not yet been found. The authorities have only built a guard wall, neglecting the need for proper safety measures. Despite repeated requests from residents for health facilities with network access in the Ghat Road area, all in vain.

Over the past four years, tragic incidents have occurred, including a 2015 accident that involved a tribal theatre vehicle and resulted in 11 deaths and over 20 injuries. In 2018, students from Umerkote Aurobindo Education Center faced an accident that led to four deaths and over 40 persons were injured. Similarly, it has been reported that a sports teacher died in a school bus accident this year and more than 40 students were injured.

With over 14 lives lost and numerous injuries, the locals have demanded that authorities quickly address safety concerns and implement effective solutions as per the suggestions of the high-level technical team to prevent more tragedies.