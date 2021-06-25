Watch “Ray” on Netflix now!

Mumbai: Ray, which is expected to do wonders with its profound starcast and well-versed plot, is out on Netflix.

Ray is based on four short stories by renowned writer Satyajit Ray. The stories in this anthology series range across various genres including psychological horror, satire, comedy, and more.

Ray has a talented cast of actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Bidita Bag, Kharaj Mukherjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shruthy Menon, Anindita Bose, Neeraj Purohit, Loveleen Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav, and Manoj Pahwa. The episodes are directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey and the series is created Sayantan Mukherjee. A special shoutout goes to the opening theme of Ray, which features surreal animated visuals and suspenseful music that is composed by one of my favourite Indian bands, Peter Cat Recording Co.

There couldn’t have been a better way to celebrate Satyajit Ray’s birth anniversary than to introduce the prolific filmmaker-writer to an entire generation that is perhaps unversed with his legacy.