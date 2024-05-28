ECI Suspends IPS DS Kutey, Secretary at Odisha CMO, for Influencing Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended IPS officer DS Kutey on Tuesday indicating undue influence being exercised during the conduct of election work. The ECI also asked another IPS Ashish Kumar Singh to appear before the medical board by Thursday.

DS Kutey was working as a Special Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office, Odisha. However, the ECI fixed his headquarters at the Office of Resident Commissioner Odisha, New Delhi where he shall report by 3:00 pm on 29th May 2024. ECI directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha to provide a draft of the charge sheet to the Chief Secretary of Odisha to be issued to D. S. Kutey by Thursday.

As, IPS Ashish Singh, IG (CM Security) has been on medical leave since 4th May 2024, the ECI has directed him to appear before the medical board by May 30.

The ECI has also asked the Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to constitute a medical board to examine Singh’s health and submit the report before it May 31.