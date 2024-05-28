World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: India’s Nishant Dev Advances Into Pre-QF

India’s Nishant Dev beat Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto by RSC in the men’s 71kg category but Abhinash Jamwal lost in the 63.5kg round of 32.

Nishant Dev outpunched his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s 71kg category while Abhinash Jamwal bowed out of the 63.5kg category at the World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

Nishant Dev began his bout with a flurry of punches against Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left in round 1.