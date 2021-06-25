Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe

New Delhi: Nawabi Paneer curry is a popular Hyderabadi dish which is made of cottage cheese. Paneer is the most favorite for vegetarians. Moreover, This is a less spicy, thick, and rich gravy recipe that can make at home with less effort. This goes well with roti, pulka, naan, butter naan, etc.

Ingredients

2 tbsp ghee/butter

1 tbsp jeera/cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

pepper

3 cinnamon

peppercorns

4 cardamom

6 green chilis

1 cup onion paste

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

12 cashews

12 almonds

poppy seeds

1 tbsp salt adjust according to your taste

1/2 cup yogurt

paneer

1 cup milk

2 tbsp pepper powder

1 tsp Kasturi methi

Instructions

pre-preparation:

Soak the almonds, cashews, and poppy seeds for 20 mins and then make a fine paste and keep it aside. The paste should be soft without any cashew crunches. Make ginger garlic paste and keep it aside. Chop the onions and make a smooth onion paste. Cut the paneer into medium-sized cubes and takes them in a bowl

Preparation: