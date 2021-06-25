Nawabi Paneer Curry Recipe
New Delhi: Nawabi Paneer curry is a popular Hyderabadi dish which is made of cottage cheese. Paneer is the most favorite for vegetarians. Moreover, This is a less spicy, thick, and rich gravy recipe that can make at home with less effort. This goes well with roti, pulka, naan, butter naan, etc.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp ghee/butter
- 1 tbsp jeera/cumin seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- pepper
- 3 cinnamon
- peppercorns
- 4 cardamom
- 6 green chilis
- 1 cup onion paste
- 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- 12 cashews
- 12 almonds
- poppy seeds
- 1 tbsp salt adjust according to your taste
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- paneer
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tbsp pepper powder
- 1 tsp Kasturi methi
Instructions
pre-preparation:
- Soak the almonds, cashews, and poppy seeds for 20 mins and then make a fine paste and keep it aside. The paste should be soft without any cashew crunches.
- Make ginger garlic paste and keep it aside.
- Chop the onions and make a smooth onion paste.
- Cut the paneer into medium-sized cubes and takes them in a bowl
Preparation:
- Heat the butter/ghee in a Kadai on a medium flame. When the ghee is hot enough add cumin seeds.
- When the cumin seeds start splatting add bay leaf and whole spices. Saute them until they turn aromatic. Don’t burn them.
- After that add green chilis and saute them along with spices.
- Add onion paste to the spices and mix well. Saute the onion paste until the raw flavor is gone. Stir occasionally, or else this onion paste might stick to the bottom.
- Then add ginger garlic paste and saute it until the raw flavor is gone.
- After that add the fine paste of cashew, almonds, and poppy seeds. Then mix it with the onion paste.
- Allow it to cook by closing the lid. stir the mixture in between. So that it won’t stick to the bottom.
- Then add salt to the cashew paste when the oil gets separated from the mixture. After that add yogurt to the mixture.
- Stir well so that the yogurt can mix well with the masala. Cover the lid and allow it to cook.
- When the masala is cooked add paneer cubes and mix well with the masala. So that all the paneer can cover with the masala mixture.
- Cook it for few mins and stir in between. Then add milk to the Kadai and mix well so that the milk properly mixes with the masala and makes a thick gravy.
- Now close the lid and allow it to cook until it properly cooked.
- Then add pepper powder to the gravy and stir well. Allow it to cook until it properly cooked.
- Finally, add Kasturi methi to the Nawab paneer gravy and mix well and turn off the stove.
- Serve the hot Nawab paneer curry with roti, pulka, naan, or butter naan.