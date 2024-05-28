Here’s what Anushka Sen is shooting for in Bangkok

After a successful release, It seems the Global Star of India, Anushka Sen is gearing up for her next project in Bangkok. The talented actress recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the picturesque city, hinting at an upcoming shoot.

Following the positive reception of her recent work, Dil Dosti Dilemma, Anushka Sen seems to be diving straight into her next venture. The young star’s social media post has sparked a wave of excitement and curiosity among her followers, who are eagerly anticipating more details about her upcoming project. Sharing a series of pictures, the actress said, “Shoot day in Bangkok 🇨🇷🎥”

Watch her post here-

With her captivating on-screen presence and dedication to her craft, fans can expect another compelling performance from the actress. As the anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates from Anushka Sen about her new project. With her recent Instagram post igniting speculation and excitement, all eyes are now on the talented actress as she embarks on this new chapter in her career.

On the work front, Sen was last seen in the series “Dil Dosti Dilemma” and will soon make her debut in the Korean industry with her upcoming international movie “Asia.”