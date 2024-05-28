Singapore Open Badminton 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Aakarshi suffer opening-round exit

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a shock opening-round exit from the Singapore Open Badminton 2024, BWF Super 750 tournament, in Kallang on Tuesday.

Top seeds Satwik-Chirag duo, currently ranked world No. 1, lost 22-20, 21-18 to the 34th-ranked Danis pair of Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in 47 minutes.

In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out after losing to Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-19, 22-20 in a closely-fought match.

World No. 29 Priyanshu Rajawat also went down fighting against the 18th-ranked Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong China by a 23-21, 21-19 scoreline in men’s singles.

India’s Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda stretched their women’s doubles clash against Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun to three games before eventually going down 21-12, 12-21, 21-13 in women’s doubles.

Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh’s mixed doubles campaign wrapped up following a 21-8, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong China’s Lee Chun Hei Reginald-Ng Tsz Yau.

Though it was a disappointing opening day for Indian shuttlers, Singapore Open 2022 champion PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will start their campaign on Wednesday.