Odisha CM Naveen Offers Assistance To Assam Affected By Cyclone Remal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over the cyclone-hit Assam and offered all possible assistance to bring back normalcy in that state.

On his ‘X’ handle, the CM wrote, “Concerned to know about the situation in Assam affected by Cyclone Remal. Deeply anguished over the loss of life and damage to the property. Odisha stands with Assam in this hour of need and offers all possible assistance to bring back normalcy”.

The Chief Minister’s concern for the flood-hit Assam comes at a time when the north-east State’s Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma has been targeting him while campaigning in Odisha. Naveen’s willingness to help Assam demonstrates his goodwill and leadership.

Once again, the Odisha Chief Minister has demonstrated his leadership by rising above political differences.