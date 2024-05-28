Two Killed, Over 30 Injured As Bus Overturns In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Phiringia: Two people were killed and more than 30 passengers were injured after the bus overturned near Phiringia in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the bus named “Salunki”, carrying about 50 passengers, was en route to Phulbani. After a brief halt at Phiringia at 6 pm, the bus resumed its journey but unfortunately, the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn near Shani Temple and the bus turned turtle onto the roadside. As a result, two persons were crushed to death under the bus.

On intimation, the Phiringia fire brigade arrived at the scene and carried out the rescue operation with the help of local voluntary organizations.

All the injured persons were sent to the Phiringia Hospital for treatment in ambulances. The rescue team also recovered two dead bodies by moving the mangled bus with the help of a JCB vehicle.

Later, Phiringia police also reached the spot and identified the deceased persons as Tulu Patnaik, the bus conductor, and Arjun Kanhar of Sarukoi village under Dindira village panchayat in Phiringia block.

On the other hand, Deputy Collector, Phiringia Tehsildar Anamika Pandey and Phulbani Sadar Police Station in-charge reached the Phiringia Hospital to take stock of the treatment of injured persons.

Later, about seven critically injured persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Phulbani.