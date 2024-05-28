RIEs
Top NewsBreakingEducation

NCERT announces admission for 2024-25 in RIEs

By Yajati Keshari Rout
0

Bhubaneswar: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced admission for various programmes i.e. B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., M.Sc. Ed., B.Ed., M.Ed. B.Ed-M.Ed etc. in Regional Institute of Education of Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, Ajmer, and Shillong.

Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar as the nodal centre is conducting the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024. The last date of application is 31st May 2024.

The Common Entrance Examination will be held on 16th June 2024 in 36 cities across India. Interested candidates can log into www.cee.ncert.gov.in and contact the helpline Numbers 8280337189/8280337190 for more details.

Yajati Keshari Rout 2051 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News