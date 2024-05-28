NCERT announces admission for 2024-25 in RIEs

Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar as the nodal centre is conducting the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024. The last date of application is 31st May 2024.

The Common Entrance Examination will be held on 16th June 2024 in 36 cities across India. Interested candidates can log into www.cee.ncert.gov.in and contact the helpline Numbers 8280337189/8280337190 for more details.