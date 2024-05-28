Heatwave Returns To Odisha! Max Temp Soars Above 40°C In 17 Towns, Boudh Sizzles At 45.9°C

Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull, sweltering heatwave conditions accompanied by hot and humid weather prevailed in Odisha on Tuesday with day temperatures soaring above 40°C in 17 Towns. Heatwave prevailed over Western Odisha, while Coastal areas reeled under hot and humid weather.

Boudh was the hottest place in the state today with mercury hovering at 45.9°C followed by Sonepur at 45.3°C and Titilagarh at 45°C, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

“The Maximum temperature (day temperature) is likely to rise by 2-3°C during the next two days

and no large change after that at many places over the districts of Odisha,” the regional IMD centre said in its evening weather bulletin.

IMD observes that the conditions remain favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 3-4 days.

The weather agency has also issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for several districts of Odisha that are likely to experience heatwave and hot & humid weather conditions for the next three days.

The IMD also forecast scattered rains across Odisha till June 3. A Yellow Warning has been issued for several districts for thunderstorms with lighting accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH on May 31 and June 1.

Check IMD’s Weather Forecast & Warnings For Odisha:-

Day 1(Valid upto 0830 hrs ISTof 29.05.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha ,Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada,Nawarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir,Sambalpur, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.

Hot & Humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati .

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:-(BE UPDATED)

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh,Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal .

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 03.06.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.06.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 04.06.2024)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.