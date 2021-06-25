Kendrapara: Man Thrashed For Vehicle Overtaking Issue

Kendrapara: A man was allegedly thrashed by some miscreants after a row over vehicle overtaking in Kendrapara late last night.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Patri of Sanamangala in Kendrapara district.

According to available information, four days back while Ranjit was returning from Bhubaneswar with his family when a dispute occurred between him and three persons over an issue of car overtake.

Following this, Ranjit had lodged a complaint at Kendrapara Town Police Station. Irked over it, the miscreants reached Ranjit’s house and took him at gunpoint to a deserted place and thrashed him blue and black.

Ranjit sustained grievous injuries on his legs and face and is presently undergoing treatment.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.