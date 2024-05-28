Five Held For Attack On BJP Ganjam Dist President In Chandbali

Bhadrak: Bansada police Tuesday arrested five persons in connection with the alleged attack on BJP’s Ganjam district president Subash Chandra Sahu and five of his supporters at Chandbali in Bhadrak district yesterday.

The accused persons, identified as Sipa Jena (23), Dipuna Jena (28), Rabindra Bal (48), Bijay Kumar Jena (23) and Papina Jena (36) of Totapada village, have been arrested and produced before a local court here, the police said.

Acting on the complaint of the BJP leader Subash Sahu, Bansada police registered a case (184/27-5-24) and apprehended five accused persons.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sahu, BJP’s in-charge for the Chandbali assembly segment, was on his way to the constituency to take stock of the party’s preparations ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit. vehicle along with five other supporters when he was fatally attacked near Totapada Chhak in Ghanteswar.

