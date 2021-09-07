Vivo Launches Y21s With Helio G80 Soc: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has recently launched its latest Smartphone Vivo Y21s in the Indonesian market. Its specifications are almost similar to the Vivo Y21. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 Gaming SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. Let’s have a look to know more about the new smartphone.

Vivo Y21s Pricing And Availability

The Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 (Rs 14,426) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device comes in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colour options. The Vivo Y21s can be purchased in Indonesia from the Shopee website. No details regarding the global availability of the device are revealed by Vivo yet.

Vivo Y21s Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y21s runs Android 11 out of the box with FuntouchOS 11.1 on top. As mentioned above, the device is powered by an octa-core Helio G80 processor. The Smartphone packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also has microSD card support which allows you to expand the storage up to 1TB. The Vivo Y21s features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device has a water-drop notch at the top of the display which houses a selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is embedded in a power button.

The imaging aspect of the handset is handled by a triple-camera setup. The rear-facing camera module consists of a 50-megapixel primary main camera that has an f/1.8 aperture. The 50MP sensor is accompanied by a 2MP macro and depth camera unit. Both the 2MP sensor have an f/2.4 aperture. The device features an 8MP selfie camera that has an f/2.0 aperture. A 5000mAh battery fuels the device that has 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity-wise the Vivo Y21s has dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of dimensions the Y21s measure 164x76x8mm and weighs 182 grams.