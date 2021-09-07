Simple Healthy Heart-Swaps To Try At Your Next Meal

New Delhi: A poor diet can have the biggest impact on heart health. Along with exercising consistently and avoiding smoking, your diet is also an important way you can control what your life looks like decades from now. When it comes to your heart health, it’s the little, everyday choices you make that can have the biggest impact on your future well-being.

Swap Mayo for Avocado

Mashed avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats that fight inflammation and may help protect your heart. Avocados provide nutrients and fiber that you won’t get from mayo.

Swap Butter for Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin E and polyphenols, which protect blood vessels and other components of the heart. While olive oil is a healthier, unsaturated fat, butter is saturated fat.

Swap Refined Carbs for Whole Grains

Whole grains are loaded with dietary fibers which can help you improve cholesterol levels and lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. Refined carbs are stripped of the grain and important nutrients that whole grains contain.

Swap Red Meat for Chicken & Fish

Both chicken and fish are leaner pieces of meat than red meat. Chicken and fish have less saturated fat than red meat, which can raise your blood cholesterol and make heart disease worse. Fish is full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce the risk of heart failure, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Swap Chips for Nuts

Nuts contain heart-healthy, unsaturated fats along with fiber and other nutrients, while chips are high in sodium and contain unhealthy fats. People who regularly eat nuts are 14% less likely to develop cardiovascular disease and 20% less likely to develop coronary heart disease.