Team India Know How To Fight Back Amid Difficult Circumstances: England Head Coach

London: After scalping Captain Joe root led England’s strong batting line-up, team India were lauded by the home team’s head coach Chris Silverwood.

Silverwood said that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team must be credited as they certainly know how to fight back amid difficult circumstances.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the former England cricketer and the head coach said, “If we’re being truthful, I would like to have gone further past them at that point, that’s going to be the opportunity to really put pressure on the Indians.”

“We failed to do that so it’s something we’ll reflect on in the dressing room and talk about amongst ourselves. It would have been great to go maybe 190 past them and really pile the pressure on, but again credit to the Indians, they know how to fight back,” Silverwood added.

Notably, the series win in 1986 was India’s second in England after 1971, which was also the year in which they registered their first Test win at The Oval. 50 years and 13 days later Kohli’s India repeated history at the famous stadium in London.