Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri speaks out his love for food

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of those filmmakers in the world of Indian cinema who mirrors society and the masses through his thought-provoking, bold, and real-life-based stories.

The filmmaker has left an indelible mark on the audience’s hearts with his ‘The Kashmir Files’, which shook the nation with its story and conviction and also won several awards, including the prestigious National Awards. Following the film’s release, he came up with another truth-revealing story with ‘The Vaccine War’, which is another salute to the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the Corona vaccine. Besides this, the filmmaker never keeps himself away from sharing interesting things and details on social media and is often seen discussing his life routine on social media.

In a recent surprise, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares an interesting update about his life and conveys that he practices a vegetarian-oriented life and is Satvik in his life. Despite being a vegetarian he is a great cook of the nonvegetarian, and made a resolution to cook more great food in the year 2024.

Sharing the post, the filmmaker captioned,

“Though I can cook lots of mouthwatering dishes but never got any time in ‘23. All I managed were some soups, vegetable Poha, pasta and of course my favourite fast food: Salad. Also, that’s all I mostly eat.

Despite being a vegetarian and mostly Satvik, I can cook very good Bhopali Mutton, Begum’s Nalli Nihari, Shikari’s Mutton chops & Junglee Chicken and any Maa ke haath waali vegetable. But my recipes are my creations. Can’t be replicated.

Hope I cook more in ‘24. Starting a Creative Food Retreat is my retirement plan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva,’ promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.