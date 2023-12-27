Revenue Assistant Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe In Jajpur

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended a Senior Revenue Assistant (SRA) of the Office of DIPRO and also in an additional charge at the Office of DWO, Jajpur, while taking a Rs 10,000 bribe.

“Subrat Kumar Kanungo, Sr Revenue Assistant (SRA), office of DIPRO and also in an additional charge, office of DWO, Jajpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.10,000/- as the second and final instalment of the overall demand of Rs 25,000/- from an SC/ST Act Atrocity victim for facilitating the release of compensation amount in her favour as per SC and ST Atrocity Act.,” the Vigilance said.

Accused SRA Kanungo had demanded Rs.25,000 bribe from the victim to process her file and help her get the total compensation amount. Against the total demanded bribe, Kanungo had earlier taken Rs.15000 bribe from the victim instead of releasing Rs 75,000 compensation and had demanded Rs 10,000 more for the release of the balance compensation amount.

Today, SRA Kanungo, while receiving the rest bribe amount of Rs.10,000 from the victim, was nabbed by the Vigilance Officials. The entire bribe money has been recovered from SRA Kanungo and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of SRA Kanungo from a DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 40 dt. 26-12-2023 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused SRA Kanungo, the Vigilance added.